No stigma anymore if you want time away from cricket: John Gloster

Cricket has changed irreversibly post Covid-19. Mental well-being gets topmost priority now in bio-bubbles, meaning medical teams have to work overtime to create the right settings for cricketers for months on end. The Indian touring squad in South Africa, who entered a bubble on December 12 for example, will remain in their bubble for 41 days (for players who will be involved in both Tests and ODIs and the coaching staff).

Cricket has changed irreversibly post Covid-19. Mental well-being gets topmost priority now in bio-bubbles, meaning medical teams have to work overtime to create the right settings for cricketers for months on end. The Indian touring squad in South Africa, who entered a bubble on December 12 for example, will remain in their bubble for 41 days (for players who will be involved in both Tests and ODIs and the coaching staff).

“The game has changed forever in how we understand and manage a player. And that’s a good thing,” said John Gloster, head physio and medical coordinator at Rajasthan Royals.

Perhaps no other physiotherapist understands subcontinent cricketers as well as Gloster, who worked with the Bangladesh and India national teams in the 2000s before joining the Royals during their inception in 2008.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Gloster spoke on cricket’s physical and mental toll, the thought and work that goes behind preparing for it, why Ben Stokes effectively extended his career by taking time off and how Rahul Dravid could make a difference as India coach by being one of the best at "escaping the game".

Excerpts

Between the Octobers of 2021 and 2022, there are two IPLs, two World Cups apart from Tests and other cricket. How does one prepare for such a busy season?

In fact we have three IPLs, if you see, within one year (between the Aprils of 2021 and 2022) - five weeks, five weeks and then 11 weeks. If you look at the big picture it’s not only about understanding the physical side of the game but also the mental side. The learning from the last 12 months is going to be important.

What is the approximate time a player needs to get his body clock adjusted to a particular tournament?

Depends on the time zones you travel from as well as the changes of timings they play. What makes the equation more difficult if they are travelling from one side of the world to another. I have recently come from the T10 tournament (in the UAE) where the majority of the players were from the West Indies. They are effectively coming from an 11-hour time zone difference, which is significant. Most of the guys recovered and were able to readjust their body clocks within four to five days. You just need to make sure that we have adequate leading time where players can readjust their sleep patterns, their training patterns.

Travel plans need to be worked out accordingly, right?

Most IPL games are in the night and if they are in India they finish late and there is usually a travel component added as well. We may have to travel the next day to another venue. As a medical management team we work very closely with the logistics team to ensure we don’t compromise on sleep as part of the recovery. So once the schedule comes out we then look at flight timings, even charter flights to ensure we don’t compromise on sleep. After a late-night match finish we would never have a very early morning flight the next day.

How much and how well an athlete sleeps is so important. Because there's no recovery without proper sleep

Sleep is very important to recovery and performance, both cognitive and physical. That is something we have understood even more in the last 12 months, because of the different environments. We need to monitor sleep more effectively and we need to educate the athlete on why sleep is more important and how we can change your sleep patterns if they are poor. We do that through wearable technologies that track sleep, sleep stages and movement at night. We track heart variability, which is also a key indicator of recovery. We track night-time resting heart rates, temperature fluctuations and breathing rates. All these insights allow me to better understand a player and how they are responding to certain environments. That’s really exciting because not only do I get an insight into the player but I now have data to show them how this affects their physiology, particularly at night.

Is it harder for a Test specialist to keep up with all this?

The interesting thing is that you are probably going to see less and less of those players being selected for tournaments unless they are playing other cricket outside of the Test time. The IPL is highly skilled now. You can’t come from no cricket and expect to perform at the highest level in the best competition of the world without being exposed to cricket before that. If you look at the selection and auction table now you will see less and less of these Test specialists selected in these franchises because the prep time is inadequate. You need to be a very, very special player to be considered now in the T20 format if you are specialising only in Tests. If we are selecting them, we need to adequately prepare them for the rigours and vigours of the T20 game which is completely different from Test cricket, the biggest factor being the difference in high-speed running efforts. The high-speed running effort in Test cricket is about 30 or 40% less than what it is in T20 cricket. And if they are not adequately prepared they are going to get injured. They would need at least 4-6 weeks of high-speed running before the tournament to ensure they are ready for the exertions of T20 cricket.

India are now often resting players for home series. Are we going to see more of this going forward?

There is rest and there is active rest. It's dangerous to rest somebody completely - particularly fast bowlers - and then ask them to return to a high level of activity. That actually produces more injury. Yes, they may be resting but unless they are injured and can’t bowl, they would still be bowling and some level of high speed running. This is going to become the norm because of Covid and bio bubbles and travelling with larger squads now. Also some guys will be sitting out not because they are injured but because they are mentally fatigued or they just need space away from the game. That’s realistic because we don’t have emotional outlets anymore. We can’t go to the movies, can’t visit our friends, you can’t fly your wife in. With all these quarantine periods and bio bubbles it’s very difficult to have the outlets we had before.

What are the options in bio-bubbles that help in switching off from cricket?

Part of our job now is to create what we call the ‘environment’ because if we don’t get that right then mental health suffers and injuries go up. There is a direct relation between poor mental health and injury rates. And also poor work environments. A cricket dressing room is a work environment. A hotel is a work environment. It’s a critical piece of the puzzle now that we have to address at every level. We have a list of non-negotiables. Like every room must have a balcony, there has to be green space, there has to be 24hr access to the swimming pool, there has to be (like if we are in the UAE) access to a beach or a beach area so they still have their physical outlets. The other non-negotiable is the food. If they are north-Indian they get access to north-Indian food, if they are from Kerala they can have Malayali food, Gujaratis can get Jain food. Food is a very important part of the players’ comfort. So I sit for weeks before the tournament with the chefs, making sure they can prepare all these dishes and ensuring everything is available in the bubbles. Another non-negotiable is the games room with TT tables, pool tables, F1 simulators, big screens, movie nights etc. Another environment is access to a really nice gym setting.

How do you deal with a sensitive situation like Ben Stokes faced, recuperating from injury apart from battling mental fatigue?

By being sensitive, number one. You can’t be sensitive unless you know that individual really well. Fortunately, I had three years with Ben before that to understand him as a person. And that way you can pick up on certain signals and red flags. Unfortunately Ben broke his finger badly in that first IPL game which meant surgery. And surgery to a player is always distressing. On top of that you have the Covid, bio-bubbles, quarantines, entering and exiting countries. And then we have to look at all of that in context that he lost his father recently. So there was a cumulative emotional build up for Ben over a period of months and I think he made the right decision to step aside. Because if you can’t get that piece right, everything around you—family, performance or environment - suffers. People say ‘How could you miss the IPL? or ‘That’s a lot of money.’ etc. That’s not the point anymore. It’s about longevity in the game and how we preserve the longevity of players. For Ben, missing one tournament potentially means extending his career. Had he persisted through that injury, through the mental health state and the loss of his father, it may have had a long-term detrimental effect on him which may have kept him out of the game for a significantly longer period. He is a lovely example of someone who saw that there was an issue, knew that he needed time away from the game but always knew he would go back to it as well. Hats off to the ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) for allowing these players the opportunity to return to the game. If you want time away, it shouldn’t be held against you now. Previously if you did this, selectors would forget about you.

You think the mindset of Asian players has changed as well?

I believe so. Because they have been exposed to the benefits of seeing guys coming out of the other side after those experiences. They now have selection panels and associations that are more sensitive to these things. The Indian players are learning a lot in the IPL and international cricket and taking that back to their individual clubs and associations and spreading that. The most promising thing I have seen in the last 12 months is the better understanding of the role mental wellness and mental health plays in professional sport. We have seen this in other sports where players are putting up their hand and saying 'look, I need to step away’. So the stigma is no longer attached to the individual who chooses to take that path.

Having worked with Dravid as player and coach, what are the things you expect him to usher into the India team on this front?

The little things around cricket. They are probably just as important. Rahul was one of the best at escaping the game. He would read a lot, go out for dinner and be actively involved with his family. Everybody needs an escape from the game. Otherwise the pressure is too much, particularly in the Covid context. One of the things lockdown taught us was how to discover the other side of you. What are things we are good at and can therefore use as distractions? A lot of the guys took up cooking. A lot of them found it in reading, in games and in interacting with families. Hobbies too, some found it in painting. Covid allows those guys to see something outside of cricket which then becomes their release when they are in these environments. Some learned to swim, believe it or not! Rahul is the sort who will encourage those things and expose these boys, particularly the younger ones, to what’s outside of cricket. Covid gave many players a sharp insight into what retirement could look like because most couldn’t even train. Suddenly thrust upon you, retirement can be very traumatic. We used the lockdown as a learning experience because retirement can come at any age and most don’t consider that. Rahul is that kind of person, and I did a couple of talks with him about these ‘welcome to retirement’ scenarios which he will now take back to the Indian boys and explore that as well, I’m sure. Because he sees the big picture. He sees beyond the 22 yards and the boundary line.