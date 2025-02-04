No toxic competition in the team, says Shubman Gill

Nagpur: Shubman Gill loves to bat and that much is evident when you watch him go in a net session. He’s one of the few in the current generation of batters who sees value in turning up for domestic cricket. He hasn’t needed a diktat to play, before. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a training session ahead of the first ODI against England on Tuesday. (PTI)

When he turned up for Punjab against Karnataka, last month after a disappointing Australia tour, he scored a ton. It would have boosted his confidence for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Being named vice-captain in ODIs may be a tick against his name, but he knows, the runs must keep flowing. Being asked to sit out of the Melbourne Test came against the run of play. But uneasy has been India’s batting transition and there can be casualties.

Recently, Abhishek Sharma played some breathtaking innings against England in T20Is. Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a rich run of scores in whites. If Gill wants to play all formats, which he does, he cannot take the foot off the peddle.

“Abhishek is a childhood of friend of mine. Jaiswal is also a friend, I don’t think there is any toxic competition between us. Obviously, if you are playing for the country, you want to perform in every match, and not think that ‘I wish this guy doesn’t perform’. Whosoever performs, you congratulate them,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Wearing the vice-captain’s hat, he spoke of not reading too much into the failures in Australia. “Definitely, we did not play as per our expectations in the Australia series, but still we played some good cricket. We were unfortunate not to have Bumrah on the last day. We would have won the series, and this talk wouldn’t have happened. One match and one day doesn’t define us, we won there twice before and earlier won a World Cup and then reached the final of a World Cup, so we should keep all those things in mind,” he said.

“The mood is good (in the dressing room). Everyone is motivated, we won the last ICC tournament and all the players, support staff, seniors are motivated. It’s one more opportunity to play in an ICC tournament, we are all very motivated,” he added.

Full squad sweats it out

It was a full house during India’s training session on Tuesday, with the new addition to the squad Varun Chakravarthy also turning up. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batted in pairs; Rishabh Pant focused on power-hitting, both he and KL Rahul took turns donning the wicket-keeping gloves, Mohammed Shami had a long bowl in the nets and Hardik Pandya had a light bowling workout.

Despite the presence of multiple spin options, Gill indicated they may only go with one spinner and one spin all-rounder in the eleven at Nagpur.