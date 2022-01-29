'No.8 too early for me, put me at 11': Ravindra Jadeja's subtle dig over his CSK batting position goes viral

Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to bring back a majority of the players who contributed to their success in 2021 when the franchise participates in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League next month. The CSK retained four players ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League; Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their second-highest run-scorer in 2021 edition – Faf du Plessis – will go under the hammer, as will the likes of Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, and Ambati Rayudu, who all pitched in with key contributions to their title-winning season last year.

Earlier this week, the side's captain MS Dhoni reached Chennai as it prepares for the auction strategy and tournament broadcasters Star Sports, on their official Twitter account, called for the fans to form a potential CSK XI for the upcoming season. The Tamil account of the broadcasters posted a picture of the playing XI, filling the spots of the retained players – Ruturaj Gaikwad at 1, Moeen Ali at 3, MS Dhoni at 7 and Ravindra Jadeja at 8.

Jadeja, who was retained for ₹16 crore by the franchise ahead of the auction, posted a hilarious reply to the tweet. The Indian all-rounder wrote, “No 8 too early for me ! Put me @ 11," followed by laughing emojis.

No 8 too early for me ! Put me @ 11🤣🤣 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 29, 2022

Jadeja was promoted in the batting order on multiple occasions throughout the 2021 season of the tournament. With a brilliant strike rate of 145.51, Ravindra Jadeja scored 227 runs in 12 innings throughout the edition at an average of 75.66. Jadeja also made an important contribution with the ball, taking 13 wickets in 16.

Chennai Super Kings had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021 and while Jadeja didn't bat in the game, he took the two important wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan that dented KKR's run-chase.