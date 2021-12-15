'Not everybody would take reason that he wants to be with family': Ex-PAK captain on Virat Kohli's absence from SA ODIs

Will Virat Kohli play the ODI series in South Africa in January 2022? In a few hours' time, we will know for sure when India's Test captain will address a virtual press conference in Mumbai before the team's departure. A few days after his “sacking” as the side's ODI captain, several reports, floating on the internet, are claiming that Kohli is set to miss the three-match series due to “personal reasons". Reacting to the news is former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who believes there is more than what meets the eye.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, left-hander Butt claimed that it would be a loss for the team if Kohli does end up missing the ODIs and also stated that questions would continue to be asked.

“He wants to play only the Test series and he's opting to rest himself from the ODI series as he wants to spend time with his family. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has been deemed unfit for the Test and he won't be able to play the series. Both of them will miss one series each and they won't be together in any series. It will be a question mark for India to fill their places in the two series’. At the same time, it will be a big relief for the opposition since both are main players. Rohit’s mere presence makes a difference and it’s a big loss at the top of the order (in Tests).”

“Questions would be raised on what is happening. Not everybody would take the reason that’s coming out, that he (Kohli) wants to be with family. I really can’t stay much about it and don’t want to speculate. It could just be a coincidence that Rohit will be unavailable for the Test matches in South Africa and Kohli (reportedly) for the one-dayers. Having said that, if this carries on, we would soon come to know what’s going on," explained Butt.

