"Not exactly a smooth win": Sanjay Bangar reflects on CSK's victory against LSG

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar reflected on Chennai Super Kings hard-fought win against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

While speaking on JioHotstar, he analyzed CSK's recent win and highlighted the importance of the victory despite a challenging middle phase.

He emphasized the value of the win in reigniting the team's confidence after a string of losses and credited MS Dhoni's leadership for guiding the successful chase.

"Not exactly a smooth win because Chennai batters struggled in the middle phase of the innings. But when a team is not winning games, to get back into that winning rhythm, you require such scratchy wins. These are two points of immense value for Chennai Super Kings, and those players will realise what it means to them. Once you lose five games, the kind of energy that gets built up into the entire team it's not an easy place to be, but the fact that MS Dhoni still steered that successful chase was critical. In his absence, it could have gone wrong for Chennai Super Kings again. Hopefully, this scratchy win reignites their campaign in a big way." Jio expert Sanjay Bangar said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

After Dhoni's masterclass brought an end to Chennai's lean patch as the Super Kings stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against LSG in the ongoing edition of the IPL on Monday.

Dhoni's special and Shivam Dube's composed yet belligerent display in patches ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten streak.

Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 from 11 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six while Dube struck 43* from 37 deliveries as CSK emerged triumphant in the final over with three balls to spare.

While wicketkeeping Dhoni took two catches and a brilliant ran out, for his brilliance he was awarded POTM.

