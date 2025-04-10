Ahmedabad [India], : Gujarat Titans have found their rhythm this Indian Premier League season, and two names are consistently making headlines, Sai Sudharsan and R Sai Kishore. While Sudharsan is in sublime form with the bat, Kishore has been weaving magic with the ball. However, the team's Chief Operating Officer, Colonel Arvinder Singh, believes it's not just about the duo, but the entire squad that deserves the credit. "Not just the two Sais": Gujarat Titans COO credits entire squad for team's success

Sai Sudharsan currently sits second on the Orange Cap leaderboard, having amassed 273 runs in five matches, which includes three half-centuries. His calm demeanour at the crease and consistency have been vital in Gujarat's rise. On the other end, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has bamboozled batters, picking up 10 wickets in five games.

When asked about the game-changing roles of the two 'Sais', Colonel Arvinder Singh acknowledged their impact but insisted the team's success goes deeper.

"No, but I will not agree to your point that it is only the two Sais. Each and every member of this 25-player squad is important for us," Singh said.

"What you see is 11 or 12 players on the field, including the impact player but I can tell you that each one of the 25 is fully involved and knows his role when their chance comes," he added.

He further praised the efforts of the squad as a collective unit, stressing that the team thrives on well-defined roles and effective execution.

"Of course, we are very proud of the way both the Sais have gone about doing their business and it is only amazing. But there are so many others. All this is not related to just a couple of players or individuals. I think the team has come together as a unit," Singh remarked.

He credited the think-tank for meticulous planning tailored to different oppositions and highlighted the seamless coordination between the coaching staff and the captain.

"They are very clear on their plans and they just go and execute those plans and strategically, you would have noticed how the think-tank of the coaching staff, as well as the captain, are going about planning differently against each of the teams," he added.

"So, it is a cumulative effort of each and every member of the squad, including the support staff," he noted.

Gujarat Titans currently sit at the top of the table with four wins from five matches and eight points to their name. With Sudharsan's blade doing the talking and Kishore's spin tying batters in knots, the team looks well-rounded and strategically sharp reflecting the strength of a unit firing in unison.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.