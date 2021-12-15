Not the way to treat your best, BCCI

In the aftermath of Virat Kohli’s tell-all press conference on Wednesday, as followers of the game try to declutter the mess the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made, it is perhaps pertinent to ask if Indian cricket has learnt anything from its own history.

The answer: Apparently not.

Had that been the case, Sourav Ganguly—who knows a thing or two about unceremonious demotions from his playing days—would not have let the narrative spiral out of control like this. Forget Kohli, no one should be dumped from captaincy in the last line of a squad selection e-mail sent out to the media, or be informed of the decision in the dying moments of a phone call with the selection committee.

It appears the board not only did that, but also showed an alarming lack of empathy by fanning multiple conspiracy theories that eventually prompted Kohli to narrate his side of the story, which we now know is completely opposite to that of Ganguly’s.

The winds of change in the Indian team were apparent once coach Ravi Shastri’s time was up after this World T20 in the UAE, where India failed to qualify for the semi-finals. There were several points of contention against Kohli, who had a fantastic bilateral record but wasn’t producing results in ICC tournaments. And the white-ball squad was also going nowhere with some inexplicable calls on the playing XI.

Kohli gave up T20I captaincy and left it to the selectors to decide if they wanted to keep him on for ODIs. They didn’t, and there is nothing wrong with that—logic dictates that you can’t have two white-ball captains.

But it wasn’t quite as simple as that. Ganguly said that he tried to persuade Kohli to stay on, but the latter said the conversation never happened. Then, the ODI team selection was perhaps delayed because the selectors needed more time to ponder over and discuss the captaincy issue. And when they did decide, they conveyed it to Kohli on the morning of the Test selection.

One of the reasons former players are deemed better suited to administrative roles is because they have been there, done that. It’s assumed they know best how to phase out leadership and players—one of the trickiest aspects in sport administration. But the way the Kohli saga has been handled reeks of bad management at every level.

Kohli isn’t just India’s best batter or someone who has led with distinction for the last five years, he also is the face of Indian cricket. Like MS Dhoni. Like Sachin Tendulkar. For years, BCCI has made billions off that image. Yet, when it was time to thank Kohli for his services as ODI captain, the board waited a good 20 hours—or possibly reacted to the social media backlash—after sending out that curt line in the selection email.

No one is above the game but how about giving Kohli the respect he deserves as outgoing captain? After all, he has the fourth best record in the format of anyone who has captained over 80 matches—a win percentage of 70.43%, which is only behind Clive Lloyd’s 77.71%, Ricky Ponting’s 76.14%, and Hansie Conje’s 73.70%. BCCI missed that bus.

Cupboards often hide a few skeletons, and the Indian dressing room sure has some. But it’s the job of the cricket board, its office-bearers, and the media arm, to maintain the image of a team that is united.

There are several ways in which the change of guard could have been handled better. A face-to-face conversation between the stakeholders, and a joint press conference or self-produced interview could have done the trick. Instead, for weeks, BCCI allowed stories of conflict between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to fester. It wasn’t cricket for sure; but it may have been football for this was a massive own goal.

The biggest breach of faith, however, was committed at a level rarely seen before.

For three decades, the BCCI president’s support for the India captain has been emphatic and unequivocal, be it Raj Singh Dungarpur for Mohammad Azharuddin, Jagmohan Dalmiya for Ganguly, or N Srinivasan for Dhoni.

The Kohli and Ganguly saga, however, is now a different chapter altogether. The past and present of Indian cricket should have ideally forged to provide better direction. Instead, we now have two icons at contrasting ends, and a legend like Rahul Dravid playing tightrope as coach.

The captain is expected to stand up for his team mates. And Kohli has done this part with distinction, be it in defeat, or in speaking up for a team mate being trolled by bigots. BCCI, in contrast, failed to stand up for him and provide him with an honourable exit as white-ball captain.

Going forward, Kohli, still India’s Test captain, knows he can’t trust his employers anymore. That isn’t a precedent any cricket board would want to set.