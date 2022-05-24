Noted former cricketers pick favourites of GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, name better captain between Hardik and Samson

Noted formers cricketers Daniel Vettori, Ravi Shastri, AB de Villiers, Wasim Jaffer picked their favourites to win the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The GT vs RR Qualifier 1 match will kickstart the IPL 2022 playoffs on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the big-ticket clash the likes of Shastri, and Vettori put their weight firmly behind the Royals bowlers to come good.

Former New Zealand captain Vettori said the R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal combination give the Royals the edge.

"I love the Ashwin-Chahal combination, which gives RR something special in the middle. Not to forget Trent Boult... So Rajasthan have a slight edge in terms of the bowling attack," he told ESPNCricinfo.

"In terms of experience, Rajasthan have a better bowling attack," said Shastri.

When asked to pick a better captain between GT's Hardik Pandya and RR's Sanju Samson, both Shastri and Vettori went with the former.

"I think Hardik... Primarily because this is his first season. He's with a new franchise, he's got a new coaching staff, a new management team, new set of players and to bring them all together and lead them to the top of the table has been nothing short of impressive," Vettori said.

"Hardik obviously (has impressed) more. It's a new side, he's captaining for the first time and he's done an excellent job," Shastri said.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers in a video interaction with VUSport picked Gujarat Titans as the favourite with the Qualifier 1. Former India opener Jaffer on the other hand went with RR. "If AB is going with GT then Royals will be my pick," Jaffer said in the video.

The winner of the GT vs RR Qualifier 1 will get a direct entry to the final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. The loser will get another opportunity. They will take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

