ODI captain Rohit Sharma opens up on prospects of leading Team India in Tests after Virat Kohli

Having being named as the new Test vice-captain in December, Rohit Sharma, who is also India's new white-ball leader, is the frontrunner to replace Virat Kohli as the new Test captain. And on Saturday, Rohit opened up on the prospects of being India's all-format skipper.

After leading India for seven years, Kohli stepped down from the role last month, a day after India's 2-1 Test series loss in South Africa. While cricket fraternity remained shocked at the sudden announcement, three names emerged as possible candidates to succeed Kohli. While Rohit remained the top choice, owing to his recent elevation to vice-captaincy in the red-ball format and his experience, many also backed KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as long-term prospects.

Speaking on the Test captaincy responsibility on the eve of his first assignment as India's full-time ODI captain, Rohit said, “There's time for that. My focus is on limited overs cricket. Workload management is important. I am not thinking too far ahead.”

Earlier, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting backed Rohit to take over the responsibility reminding fans of his achievement with Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think the proof is in the pudding with what he has done at the Mumbai Indians since that moment on. He has been a very successful leader there and has been when he has led India on a few occasions as well. If I go back to what I said at the start about being on top of your game when you take over a captaincy role, then it is pretty hard to argue after what he has done with his Test cricket in the last 2-3 years. He has played as well as anybody in the world through that period of time, and we know how good he is as a white-ball player," Ponting told ICC website.

Speaking on the ODI series that begins from February 6 onwards in Ahmedabad and India heading into the contest on the back of a 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, Rohit feels that there is not need to press the panic button and admitted that the series defeat last month was a great learning for the Indian team.

"We could lose a few series because we need to keep changing players, but we're ready for that. There's not a lot we need to change. We just need to adapt to different situations. We have played good ODI cricket for more than a few days. There's no need to panic just because we lost one series. The SA series provided great learnings," he said.

