'Of all Indian pacers I've seen and played with, I would put Bumrah on top of the pack': India legend praises star quick

The legend of Jasprit Bumrah continues to grow. The star India pacer may not have picked too many wickets in the Centurion Test against South Africa, his spell in the fag end on Day 4 turned the match on its head and impressed an entire bunch of legends. The manner in which Bumrah set up Rassie van der Dussen and bowled him for a peach, and followed it with a yorker to leave South Africa four down for 94, you knew this was a special spell.

Bumrah is regarded by many as arguably the best all-format bowler in the world, but in a day and age where T20 cricket steals most limelight, Bumrah the Test bowler stands out. Amid a plethora of praises that were showed on Bumrah, the one by former India pacer Javagal Srinath takes the cake. Srinath, the last India bowler to constantly click over 140s has come with a string of praises and admiration for Bumrah, wherein a term like 'top-class' is merely an afterthought.

"Of all the Indian pacers I have seen and played with, I would put him on top of the pack. Definitely, ahead of me. Top class bowler in world cricket, he has done enough to be in any Hall of Fame. Inswingers, straighteners, leg cutters, bouncers, yorkers, slower cutters — you name it, he has it. It's been a real pleasure watching him bowl," Srinath told the Indian Express.

In 2021, Bumrah became the fastest India bowler to complete 100 Test wickets, getting there against England and surpassing the great Kapil Dev. Against South Africa as Bumrah grabbed five wickets, the 28-year-old pacer completed 100 wickets overseas. Bumrah has been praised for possessing many skills and traits as a pacer, but this particular appreciation from Srinath promises stands out.

"In the West Indies, he looks like a West Indian bowler, in South Africa, he operates like a South African. Same in Australia or England. The lines and lengths, and angles of release, and types of balls in each country conditions — minute tweaks that might go unnoticed — he makes it seem he has been in that country for years. Like a home bowler," added Srinath.