Ashes: Off-spinner Joe Root surprises Usman Khawaja with a bouncer at SCG - VIDEO

Cricket is indeed an unpredictable game where players, at times, come up with some eye-catching antics on the field. A similar thing happened during the ongoing Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when England skipper Joe Root resorted to a short ball against Usman Khawaja of Australia.

Root, an off-spinner who has been handy with the ball for the visitors, tried to do something out of the ordinary as he bowled a bouncer at the stroke of the second session. Root's short-pitched delivery was ducked by Khawaja in time as Ollie Pope managed to pouch the ball way over his head. England's makeshift wicketkeeper Pope was as surprised as Khawaja, who signalled 'one bounce' as he made his way back to the dressing room for Tea.

"Joe Root off the long run #Ashes," tweeted Cricket Australia while sharing the video of Root's attempt to produce something unusual. Khawaja was unbeaten on 35 at the interval, with Australia steady at 149/4 and Cameron Green (26 not out) at the other end.

Khawaja then went on to score his second century of the match, helping Australia reach 265 for six (declared) on the fourth day. The 35-year-old batter added a 101 not out to the 137 he scored in the first innings, punching two runs down the ground to reach the milestone for the 10th time.

“I don't think it has sunk in yet," said Khawaja, whose 10th Test century included 10 boundaries and two sixes. “I've always wanted to score a century in both innings of first class cricket and never done it.”

It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG test — 2006 vs South Africa.

Khawaja, who had last donned the whites for Australia back in the 2019 Ashes, was included in the Playing XI because of Travis Head testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Test. The Pakistan-born Australian cricketer has put his team in the driver's seat in Sydney, leaving England with a daunting task of 388 runs to win the contest.

In response to Khawaja's batting antics, England openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed survived 11 overs before fading light as the visitors reached 29 for no loss at the stumps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON