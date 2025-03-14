'Okay, can you play for my team': Sanju Samson reveals how Rahul Dravid 'spotted him' in never-heard-before story

The Indian Premier League (2025) is around the corner, and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hopes to lead his team to victory in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Ahead of their opening match against SunRisers Hyderabad on March 23, Samson has reflected on his relationship with head coach Rahul Dravid, revealing how the Indian legend spotted him and asked him to play for the inaugural champions of the tournament. Sanju Samson reveals Rahul Dravid's role in his career. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

For the uninitiated, Samson began his stint with Rajasthan Royals in 2013. While speaking to JioStar, the Indian wicketkeeper said that Dravid asked him to play for the franchise after seeing him during the trials in 2013. Before joining Rajasthan Royals, Samson was a part of the KKR setup but was not able to feature in the main playing XI.

During the 2012-13 season, Rahul Dravid captained the Royals and was impressed with Samson's skills during the trials. Dravid also became the team director and mentor in 2014-15.

Dravid is now back with the franchise as the head coach and will oversee proceedings along with Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket.

"It’s quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials," Samson said.

"He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?’ From that day to today, it feels surreal. Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team. It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back," he added.

'Dravid leads by example'

Sanju Samson also said that Dravid leads by example and is always there to help youngsters. He stated that the former Team India head coach never gets tired and always wants to do the right thing for his team.

"I’ve always observed him from a distance and also been close to him. He’s a top-notch professional who ensures that every aspect of preparation is taken care of. I was with him last month in Nagpur, Talegaon, and saw how involved he is. From 10 AM in the morning till 5 PM in the evening, in the heat, he was there watching batsmen bat and bowlers bowl, interacting with them, discussing strategies with the coaches," said Samson.

"He is fully committed to the team, from A to Z. That’s something I admire and want to learn—how to prepare better. Preparation is a key part of his character, and I want to incorporate that into my own approach," he added.

Rahul Dravid has joined the Royals camp despite being on crutches and having his left leg secured in a cast. Dravid injured himself while playing in a Karnataka club match with his younger son, Anway.

"That’s his love for the game. That’s his tribute to cricket. I remember sitting at the back and seeing him standing in the sun, near the sightscreen, doing shadow practice all by himself. Even now, he is fully immersed in the game. There is so much to observe and learn from his passion," said Samson.

"As a captain, I see how he led from the front -- not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain. I observed how he treated young players in the dressing room, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership, and I try to follow the same approach," he added.

Last season, Rajasthan Royals lost Qualifier 2 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, and the franchise hopes to go all the way this season.