Home / Cricket / England vs Pakistan: Ollie Pope to undergo shoulder scan

England vs Pakistan: Ollie Pope to undergo shoulder scan



cricket Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:07 IST
Press Trust of India

Southampton
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 23, 2020 England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Yasir Shah with Ollie Pope, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 23, 2020 England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Yasir Shah with Ollie Pope, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

England batsman Ollie Pope is set to undergo a scan on his left shoulder, which he hurt while fielding on day four of the final Test against Pakistan here. The 22-year-old Surrey batsman had been sidelined for three months after he underwent surgery on the same shoulder last year.

Pope had dived to save a boundary off a Stuart Broad delivery and had to leave the field immediately with James Bracey cominf on as a substitute fielder in his place.

“He’s obviously banged his shoulder again, so he will go for a scan on that, and we’ll assess from there, really,” head coach Chris Silverwood was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“We’ll know more once he’s had a scan,” he added. Pope scored three runs in England’s first innings and was dismissed by spinner Yasir Shah. England went on to pile up 583 for eight runs before declaring the innings.

Pakistan are 100 for two following on after being bowled out for 273.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

