Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Oman vs Scotland live score and updates, T20 World Cup
cricket

Oman vs Scotland live score and updates, T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman vs Scotland live score and updates. Follow live scorecard and latest of T20 World Cup 2021 match between Oman and Scotland.
Oman vs Scotland live score and updates(ANI)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 07:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in their bid to reach the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Omanis made two changes to the side that lost to Bangladesh on Tuesday with Suraj Kumar and Khawar Ali coming in for Ayan Khan and Kaleemullah.

Oman vs Scotland live scorecard

Teams:

Oman XI: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (capt), Naseem Khushi, Kashyap Prajapathi, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Played every local tournament to show my worth to the world’: Hardik Pandya

‘Bringing Dhoni as mentor is Virat’s decision. He wants to finish by winning WC'

Brett Lee picks two Indians as highest run-getter and top wicket-taker of T20 WC

‘I find winning 50-over World Cup more rewarding compared to T20s’: Gambhir
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP