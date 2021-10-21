Home / Cricket / Oman vs Scotland live score and updates, T20 World Cup
Published on Oct 21, 2021 07:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in their bid to reach the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Omanis made two changes to the side that lost to Bangladesh on Tuesday with Suraj Kumar and Khawar Ali coming in for Ayan Khan and Kaleemullah.

Teams:

Oman XI: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (capt), Naseem Khushi, Kashyap Prajapathi, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal

