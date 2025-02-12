Explore
    Oman vs USA Live Score: Match 51 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 11:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 12, 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Oman vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 51 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 11:30 AM
    Oman vs USA Live Score, Match 51 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
    Oman vs USA Live Score, Match 51 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Oman vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 51 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 12 Feb 2025 at 11:30 AM
    Venue : Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

    Oman squad -
    Ashish Odedara, Hashir Dafedar, Jatinder Singh, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Hassnain Shah, Jay Odedra, Muhammed Imran, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmad, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sufyan Mehmood
    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sushant Modani, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Smit Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2025 10:33 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 51 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Oman vs USA Match Details
    Match 51 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Oman and USA to be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

