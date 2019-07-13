On sport’s Super Sunday, British Indians will pass the Tebbit test

The stars are aligned, said the Swiss ace Roger Federer after beating Rafael Nadal to reach the Wimbledon final, but they are also in place for a Super Sunday that will see the men’s tennis final as well as the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

There is the minor matter of India not reaching the final at Lord’s, but that is no dampener to the thousands of Indian fans who bought tickets months in advance, holding on to them even after the loss at Old Trafford. Few have re-sold them.

There were some murmurs of ennui when a large number of British Indians roared in support of the Indian team: why can’t those who were born here, live, study and work here, support England?

There will be no such conflict for the 1.5 million-strong Indian community on Sunday.

Cricket brings to the fore long-distance nationalism and questions about immigration, colonial history and multiculturalism. There is also the famous Tebbit test, invariably failed by the community whenever India play England.

Remarks by two prominent Indian-origin members of the House of Lords reflect the conflict and conundrum.

Dolar Popat, the Uganda-born conservative peer, is ‘stumped’ that thousands of British Indians supported India against England at Edgbaston on June 30. He wants them to back England; is saddened that so many support their ancestral home rather than the country they call home.

“Sometimes we forget how important these little things are. British Indians often talk about how patriotic we are and how proud we are to be British, but if that is the case then we have to walk the talk and not just talk the talk”, Popat wrote in ‘Asian Voice, a leading weekly.

But just as the cricket feast began, Jitesh Gadhia, another Uganda-born member of the House of Lords, insisted that it is now fine for British Indians to fail the Tebbit test; it is fine to be a British Indian and support India against England.

He wrote in the Sunday Times: “The so-called Tebbit Test, asking immigrants to choose between their old and new countries, now seems outdated, as people are increasingly comfortable with multiple identities.”

“When Tebbit’s comment was made in 1990, it was an era when loyalties were still questioned and social integration less advanced. We know that diaspora communities are among the most patriotic British citizens — and equally proud of their heritage.”

The remarks reflect the fact that cricket has never been just a game, particularly in post-colonial countries such as India; there is a reversal of sorts and ‘getting back at the colonial masters’ in sport.

Says sports writer Mihir Bose: “It shows more confidence in the Indian community of their roots. When I came here nearly 50 years ago, India was a country of poverty, it needed British aid, there was a colonial hangover and memories of the Raj lingered”.

“It is a more confident India now, and this gets reflected in the increasingly vocal and visual support for the Indian team whenever it tours or plays England. Mind you, India is not a great sporting nation, so it celebrates achievements in cricket all the more”, he added.

For once, Norman Tebbit, the veteran Conservative peer, would perhaps be happy to see many British Indians lustily cheering England on Sunday. For them, the stars are aligned to resolve the conflict between near and long-distance nationalism.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 20:10 IST