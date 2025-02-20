On this day: Brendon McCullum signs off in style with fastest Test century

On this day in 2016, Brendon McCullum played a perfect innings in his farewell international match, akin to his aggressive style of batting. At Christchurch's Hagley Oval, the New Zealand skipper bid adieu to international cricket in a manner befitting to his entertaining style of batting. Facing Australia in the second Test of a series, McCullum broke the record for the fastest Test century, reaching the milestone in just 54 balls. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous record of 56-ball centuries held jointly by Vivian Richards and Misbah-ul-Haq. Brendon McCullum celebrates after scoring the fastest Test century off 54 balls at Christchurch's Hagley Oval in 2016.(Getty Images)

The record-breaking knock

After being sent in to bat on a green-top pitch, New Zealand found themselves in a precarious position at 32 for 3. McCullum, known for his aggressive approach, decided to counter-attack. He began his onslaught cautiously but soon unleashed a flurry of boundaries, including 21 runs off a single over from Mitchell Marsh. He got lucky too when he was caught off a no-ball on 39; undeterred, McCullum continued his assault, bringing up his century with a boundary. His innings of 145 runs from 79 balls, featuring 21 fours and six sixes. This knock of his not only rescued New Zealand from a dire situation but also set a formidable total of 370 in their first innings.

Australia's response

In reply, Australia were powered by opener Joe Burns who anchored the innings with a patient 170, while captain Steve Smith contributed with a solid 138. Their batting efforts propelled Australia to a commanding total of 505, securing a 135-run lead over New Zealand.

New Zealand's second innings saw them score 335 runs, with Kane Williamson scoring 97 and Matt Henry contributing with a crucial 66 down the order. For Australia, Jackson Bird picked a five-wicket haul and James Pattinson claimed four wickets as New Zealand set Australia a target of 201 for victory. Australia maintained composure in the run-chase, with Joe Burns and Steve Smith once again leading the charge with by scoring 65 and 53 not out. Australia reached the target with seven wickets in hand, clinching the series 2-0.

However, this Test match will be best remembered for McCullum's record-breaking century, a dream finish to a glorious international career.