On this day: Bumrah's nine-wicket brilliance powers India to victory over England

On this day in 2024, in a remarkable display of fast bowling, Jasprit Bumrah's nine-wicket haul led India to a commanding 106-run victory over England in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century in the first innings and Shubman Gill scoring a crucial hundred in the second essay also make for noteworthy mention. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes in Visakhapatnam.(REUTERS)

On a pitch traditionally favouring spinners, Bumrah showcased his reverse swing mastery, claiming 6 for 45 in England's first innings. His standout delivery was an unplayable inswinging yorker that dismantled Ollie Pope's stumps, leaving the batter and spectators in awe. This performance was crucial in restricting England to 253, giving India a significant first-innings lead.

Jaiswal's double century anchors India

Earlier, India's first innings was anchored by a stellar double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young opener scored 209, displaying exceptional skill and composure. Notably, none of his team-mates surpassed the 34-run mark, underscoring the significance of his knock to India's total of 396.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill returned to form, scoring his third Test century. His composed innings not only ended a 12-inning drought but also helped India command the match. Gill's century was crucial in setting a formidable target for England.

Bumrah, Ashwin seal win

Facing a daunting target of 399, England adopted their aggressive 'Bazball' approach. Despite a massive effort, including a brilliant 73 from Zak Crawley, they were bowled out for 292. Bumrah added three more wickets to his tally in the second innings, bringing his match total to nine. Ravichandran Ashwin provided valuable support, claiming three wickets and inching closer to a personal milestone with 499 Test wickets.

England's valiant effort fell short of the highest successful chase by a visiting team in India—a record held by the West Indies, who scored 276 for 5 in Delhi in 1987.