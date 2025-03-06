On this day: India thrash England to seal series and World Test Championship final spot

On this day in 2021, India delivered a dominant performance in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, winning by an innings and 25 runs. This victory not only secured a 3-1 series win but also confirmed India’s place in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Axar Patel (R) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Ben Foakes on day three of the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI Photo)

England opted to bat first, however, their recurring struggles against India’s spin attack resurfaced as they were dismissed for just 205. Ben Stokes provided some resistance with a gritty 55, while Dan Lawrence scored 46. The rest of the batting order faltered under relentless pressure from India's spinners.

Axar Patel, who had been sensational throughout the series, claimed figures of 4 for 68. Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with 3 for 47. Mohammed Siraj, the only pacer among the wickets, who took two crucial scalps, including that of Joe Root.

Pant and Sundar steer the ship

In response, India found themselves in early trouble at 146 for 6, with Ben Stokes making crucial breakthroughs. Stokes removed key batters, including captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, giving England a glimmer of hope. However, the momentum shifted drastically thanks to a counter-attacking century from Rishabh Pant.

Pant played a fearless knock, scoring 101 off 118 balls, including an audacious reverse scoop shot for six off James Anderson. His partnership with Washington Sundar proved vital, as the duo added 113 runs for the seventh wicket. While Pant fell after reaching his century, Sundar continued his fine innings, finishing unbeaten on 96. Axar Patel supported him with a handy 43 as India reached 365, gaining a crucial 160-run first-innings lead.

England's collapse

Trailing by 160 runs, England needed a strong batting display in their second innings to stay in the match. However, their batsmen once again crumbled against the spin duo of Ashwin and Patel. Wickets fell at regular intervals, with only Lawrence showing some fight, by scoring a valiant 50. The rest of the English batting lineup crumbled under India's spin attack, and were bowled out for just 135 runs.

Axar Patel capped off his outstanding series with yet another five-wicket haul (5 for 48), while Ashwin matched him with 5 for 47, dismantling England’s batting order with ease. With this emphatic win, India sealed a 3-1 series win after losing the first Test in Chennai. Their spin attack, led by Ashwin and Patel, played a pivotal role in turning the series around.