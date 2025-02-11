Menu Explore
On this day: India's dominant victory over Australia in Nagpur

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 11, 2025 03:31 PM IST

On this day, India dominated Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning by an innings and 132 runs. 

On this day in 2023, India put up a dominating show to secure a resounding victory over Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The match was headlined by the performances of captain Rohit Sharma, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, and allrounder Axar Patel.

Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring his first Test century as captain in Nagpur.(ANI )
Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring his first Test century as captain in Nagpur.(ANI )

Winning the toss, Australian captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first. However, the Indian bowling attack, led by Ravindra Jadeja, quickly put the visitors on the back foot. Jadeja, returning from injury, delivered a brilliant performance, claiming 5 wickets for 47 runs. Australia were bowled out for 177 runs, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith contributing 49 and 37 runs respectively. Ashwin too chipped in with three wickets.

India's first innings: Building a commanding lead

In response, India put up a solid batting display. Rohit Sharma led from the front, slamming his first Test century as captain, scoring 120 runs. The middle order faced some challenges, but the lower order provided substantial contributions. Ravindra Jadeja scored 70 runs and Axar Patel added 84, helping India reach a total of 400 runs. Debutant Australian offspinner Todd Murphy was a bright spot for the visitors, claiming an impressive 7 wickets for 124 runs.

Australia's collapse

Trailing by 223 runs, Australia faced an uphill battle in their second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin spearheaded the Indian bowling attack, taking 5 wickets for 37 runs. Australia's batting lineup crumbled, managing only 91 runs—their lowest Test total in India while handing the hosts victory by an innings and 132 runs. Smith remained unbeaten with 25 runs, but lacked support from the other end.

Key Performances

Rohit Sharma: His century (120 runs) set a strong foundation for India's first-innings lead.

Ravindra Jadeja: A remarkable all-round performance with 5 wickets in the first innings and a crucial 70 runs with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Dominated Australia's second innings with a five-wicket haul, dismantling their batting lineup.

Axar Patel: Provided valuable lower-order runs, scoring 84, and formed a significant partnership with Jadeja.

Todd Murphy: On debut, the Australian spinner showcased promise with a seven-wicket haul, despite his team's struggles.

Follow Us On