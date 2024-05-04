New Delhi [India], : The young Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser McGurk opened up on his bonding with Australian opener David Warner, saying that he is one of the most unselfish guys he has met. "One of the most unselfish people I have met...": DC's Fraser McGurk on Warner

The young power-hitting duo of Tristan Stubbs and McGurk opened up on playing the Indian Premier League , their golf outings together, playing the IPL ahead of their side's game against Rajasthan Royals on May 7 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in episode two of the DC Podcast.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

McGurk said about Warner, "He is one of the most unselfish people I have ever met. He always has time for everyone. He wants to help you 24/7. At every hotel, he is always been like two rooms away from me. I just go into his room and have coffee every morning."

"He is more Indian than Australian. That is what I tell him. I say that. I say he is 70 per cent Indian, 30 per cent Australian," he added.

First impression and bonding over golf

"I did not know anything about him , but he knew my life story," revealed Stubbs.

Fraser-McGurk said, "I remember my first thoughts going, he is a bit taller than I imagined. I thought he would be a bit smaller, but he is a pretty big unit. He has been all right so far."

"We play for caps. Whoever loses has to buy the other person a cap. We have had some close games, but it should not be close, because technically I should be the better golfer because of my handicap, but he has played quite nicely," said the Aussie batter on who is a better golfer.Meanwhile, Stubbs added, "He is a better golfer. He is of a scratch. I am of a five. He should beat me by five shots every time."

The IPL ExperienceFraser-McGurk said, "The differences of actually being in it and seeing it from an outside point of view and hearing about it, has sort of married up quite nicely. I just did not have any expectation to play a game, but to be able to play now is great."

Stubbs stated, "It took me a while to get used to the hype and pressure. I have really enjoyed this year. It has been nice to get an extensive run in a team playing. We have played lots of golf, and done a lot of things off the field, which is always nice."

In six matches of the IPL 2024 so far, McGurk has scored 259 runs at an average of 43.16 and a strike rate of 233.33, with three half-centuries. On the other hand, Stubbs has scored 277 runs in 10 matches at an average of 55.40 and a strike rate of 185.40, with two half-centuries and a best score of 71*.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.