'One of the sharpest bowlers I've come across': Ex-IND bowling consultant Eric Simons calls India star 'absolute leader'

The Indian bowlers may have endured a rare disappointing outing during the second innings of the Johannesburg Test earlier this week, but the side's pace unit remains one of the most dangerous attacks in Test cricket at present. Throughout the last year, the Indian pace attack played a key role in India's famous overseas wins in Gabba, Lord's, Oval and Centurion.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the mainstays in Indian team across all formats of the game, has been the leading figure in the bowling attack ever since he made his Test debut in 2018. Former India bowling consultant Eric Simons has heaped praise on the fast bowler, insisting that Bumrah is “one of the sharpest bowlers” he has seen.

Simons further insisted that the Indian fast bowlers have a “clear thinking" about the game.

“He is one of the sharpest bowlers I have come across. When we play against him in the IPL, I try and have a chat to him. I don’t think people realise the maturity and cricketing nuance of someone like Bumrah, and generally of Indian bowlers. They understand the game well. In the IPL you work with bowlers from all over the world, and I find that India’s bowlers have good, clear thinking about the game. Sometimes it might be wrong and you might disagree, but, at least, they have a thought,” Simons told News18.

Bumrah was recently appointed the Indian vice-captain for the second Test in Johannesburg, and will assume the role in the three-match ODI series against South Africa as well. Simons called the fast bowler an "absolute leader."

“Bumrah is an absolute leader. But you will find that all the Indian bowlers have solid plans. The conversations that are taking place within the bowling group, you will find, are very shrewd and clever, of tactics, analysing batsmen,” said Simons, who has worked with the Indian team between 2010-2012.