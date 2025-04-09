Mullanpur [India], : Following his side's win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings , Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed Priyansh Arya's knocks as "one of the top knocks" he has seen in the tournament and added that team will continue following its aggressive brand of cricket. "One of top knocks....: PBKS skipper Iyer hails Priyansh's ton after win over CSK

A scintillating century from Priyansh was the highlight as PBKS produced an inspiring victory over the five-time champions, registering their first win at home after a loss to Rajasthan Royals .

"This is going to be the template irrespective of any ground we play at. We have strong hitters, and the way Priyansh played was scintillating to watch. Out of the world type of innings. When I had a chat with him in the last game, he was a bit timid in his decision-making when he faced Jofra . Today he backed his instincts, he was free-flowing, that's the mindset I want everyone to have in this team. Basically was one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL," he said.

" That was a tactical call, because Dube had already played a few deliveries and Conway. With Yuzi coming in we know how destructive he can be, but I felt that the instinct was to go with the seamers. Basically, we wanted pace against Dube, we delayed a bit in that but eventually it worked out," he added.

Lastly, Iyer said that his team "has not played our best game yet".

"The nerves are still there, once they get fearless on the field, we need to go back and do group catching sessions, but we won the game and we need to focus on the positives," he added.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first.

After being reduced to 83/5, Priyansh , Shashank and Jansen unleashed a brilliant counter-attack that left CSK bowlers clueless. Priyansh and Shashank stitched an inning saving 71 run stand while Jansen-Shashank followed it with a 65-run stand to take PBKS to 219/6 in their 20 overs.

Khaleed Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin were the top wicket-takers for CSK. Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesha Pathirana also got a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 220 runs, CSK got off to a fine start with a fine 61-run stand between Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. Conway, who went on to make 69 in 49 balls, with six fours and two sixes, had a 90-run stand with Shivam Dube . MS Dhoni played a cameo of 27 in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes), but CSK was restricted to 201/5, losing by 18 runs.

Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers. Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Priyansh got the 'Player of the Match' for his knock. PBKS is at the fourth spot with three wins and a loss, while CSK is at ninth with a win and four losses.

