‘Opposition will think 400 is not enough': Sehwag says 'India will rule Test cricket' with Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reserved huge praise for two explosive Indian batters Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw. The former swashbuckling opening batter said ‘India will rule' world cricket and win World Test Championships as opposition will think even 400 is not enough with Shaw and Pant in India's ranks.

“He (Prithvi Shaw) is a player who can bring back the excitement in Test cricket,” Sehwag said Sports 18's show Home of Heroes.

“Opposition will have to think if 400 would be enough with Shaw and Pant in our ranks. Shaw and Pant in one team could help India rule Test cricket, win World Test Championship,” Sehwag claimed.

Watch: Kohli stops Hardik in his run-up, GT captain gives animated response

Both Shaw and Pant had blazing starts to their Test careers but since then their international careers have gone in different directions. While Pant has emerged as one of the most destructive batters in world cricket in the longest format with ability to change the match on its head, Shaw has been away from the Indian Test side after not so favourable New Zealand and Australia tours in 2020-21.

Shaw, who smashed sparkling century on his Test debut against the West Indies and backed that up with a half-century in the next, last played a Test match in Adelaide in December 2020. His technique against in-coming delivery was found to be dodgy against the moving ball.

The young Mumbai right-hander, however, has made a lot of runs in various formats of white-ball cricket in the domestic circuit including the IPL.

"Pant will be more successful as opener in limited-overs cricket': Sehwag

Pant has an average of 40 in Test cricket with hundreds in England and Australia already to his name but his returns in limited-overs cricket has not been satisfactory.

When quizzed if current Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant’s career trajectory was similar to his, with limited success in ODI and T20Is but enviable numbers in Tests, Sehwag agrees and says Pant will be more successful if he opens in limited-overs cricket.

“We don’t play limited-overs to score 50 or 100 but to score at a brisk pace, no matter the situation or the opposition,” points Sehwag, “At no. 4 or 5, he will find himself in situations that demand greater responsibility, but if he opens, he will be far more successful.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON