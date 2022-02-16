'Originally when I organised dates with CA...': Big setback for RCB as star all-rounder likely to miss start of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the recent IPL 2022 Auction with a couple of objectives in mind. After Virat Kohli's exit from the leadership bunch, the franchise faced added pressure to snap up a new skipper at the two-day event. The RCB think-tank shelled out ₹7 crore for South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who seems to be an ideal candidate for the captaincy role.

Du Plessis' addition to the mix has left the Bangalore outfit with multiple names for the position. In the hunt for maiden IPL trophy, they also have Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has the experience of leading Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. The 33-year-old Maxwell has also led Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL, making the race for new RCB leader wide open.

But Maxwell is doubtful for the initial few games of this year's IPL due to his wedding next month. He has also confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Pakistan tour due to his marriage. The IPL is expected to start in the last week of March and the Pakistan limited-overs tour is scheduled from March 29.

"Originally when I organized the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series," Maxwell told Fox Sports.

"And then I came to the CA contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had," he added.

Maxwell was retained by the RCB for ₹11 crore along with former skipper Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj. The early start to the IPL means David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade and Daniel Sams will likely be unavailable for the 15th edition of the T20 league.

RCB also have the option to go back to Kohli, who last year stepped down as RCB captain to end his decade-long journey as the leader of the franchise. The RCB contingent has a significantly new look ahead of the 2022 edition. The franchise strengthened their batting lineup with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Finn Allen, while adding Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff to the bowling attack.

They also bought back Harshal Patel back for ₹10.75 crore; the bowler was the Purple Cap winner in the 2021 edition of the tournament with 32 wickets to his name. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who made his maiden IPL appearance with RCB last year, will also don the same jersey. He was bought for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the auction.

