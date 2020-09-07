‘Oye Teri’: David Miller almost hits RR teammate with powerful straight drive - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:50 IST

David Miller is one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. He broke through with his spectacular performance for Kings XI Punjab in the initial seasons and continued to play an integral part in the team’s progress over the years. The South African international is now preparing to play an important role for his new team, Rajasthan Royals, in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will be played in UAE.

Miller is sweating it out in the nets during the practice sessions for the Royals. In a video posted by the franchise, the hard-hitting batsman almost hit teammate Ankit Rajpoot’s head with a powerful straight drive.

Kings XI Punjab had released Miller after eight IPL seasons along with Englishman Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye. Miller was a batting mainstay for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78. He was picked up by RR for his base price during the 2019 IPL auction.

KXIP and Royals, who are based in Dubai, and Kolkata Knight Riders, who are in Abu Dhabi, were among the first batch of teams to arrive. Following the players’ arrival, they were tested on day 1, 3 and 6 as per the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and having cleared three tests, KXIP and Royals players resumed training.

During the six-day quarantine, the players were not even allowed to step out of their rooms.

“All players who arrived here from India have cleared three rounds of testing and will start training today,” a source said referring to the Royals, who will be training at the ICC grounds here. David Miller, who has moved to Royals from KXIP, will join the squad after completing his quarantine having arrived only yesterday.

The same goes for another South African Hardus Viljoen, who will join KXIP nets after six days of isolation. “All those who flew from India on 20th and have cleared quarantine will start training today,” said a KXIP source.

(with PTI inputs)