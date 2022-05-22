Pace pays as Umran Malik in India T20 squad, Pujara back for England Test

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowling sensation Umran Malik was named in the Indian squad for the five T20 Internationals against South Africa and Cheteshwar Pujara made a comeback in the squad for the fifth and final Test against England, to be played in July.

The uncapped Malik’s selection was on the cards after the 22-year-old fast bowler generated huge excitement this IPL season by consistently clocking in excess of 150kph for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The player from Jammu was the only raw talent picked on the basis of IPL performances by the Chetan Sharma-headed selection committee, which otherwise went with players who have shown consistency over the last two seasons. The selectors named the T20 squad and the Test side to play the last game of a series that was halted last year due to Covid with India leading 2-1.

The 18-member T20I squad will be led by KL Rahul with Rohit Sharma rested, along with key all-format players Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

The star of this IPL, Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after the T20 World Cup in October-November. The all-rounder has ticked all the boxes in IPL. After his success as Gujarat Titans captain, he is seen as a captaincy option; he has been superb with the bat and has resumed his seam bowling. Venkatesh Iyer, who was being groomed as a back-up for Pandya, retains his place despite a below-par IPL.

Among other notable T20 selections, Punjab Kings’ left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was picked for his consistency. The death-overs specialist has been consistent in the last couple of seasons and bowls at 140kph-plus as well. He had taken 10 wickets in 13 games before Sunday’s final game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Malik, who was retained by SRH, has had a breakout season. He was the fifth-highest IPL wicket-taker (before Sunday) with 21 scalps in 13 matches (avg 20, econ 8.93). Malik’s 5/25 is the second-best bowling figure ahead of the playoffs.

Under the guidance of South African pace legend Dale Steyn at SRH, Malik has turned the spotlight on himself with ability to trouble the batters with speed—his fastest delivery was clocked at 157 kph. Used mainly in the middle-overs by skipper Kane Williamson, he had batters hopping with deliveries aimed at their heads while also displaying a knack to pick up wickets by hitting fuller lengths and moving the ball.

Seasoned wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik made a comeback into the T20I squad after three years, remarkable to do that at 37, edging out Rajasthan Royals’ captain and keeper-batter Sanju Samson. Karthik has been a revelation as finisher for RCB, who made it to the playoffs on Saturday. His strike rate of 191.33 and average of 57.40 simply couldn’t be ignored.

Mumbai Indians keeper-batter Ishan Kishan retained his place despite an up and down IPL. He scored 418 runs but didn't really carry out the role earmarked by the team management, which was to set the pace from ball one. Suryakumar Yadav is out with a forearm injury suffered in IPL.

India host South Africa for five T20s from June 9 to 19.

PUJARA RETURNS

Axed from the Test team after the series defeat in South Africa early this year, Pujara has forced his way back with four successive hundreds for Sussex in County cricket. He piled up 720 runs in eight innings, averaging 120.00, with two hundreds and double-centuries each. His acclimatisation to the conditions should help India, who led the series 2-1 when it was halted with the Edgbaston game to play.

Hanuma Vihari batted at No 3 after Pujara was dropped against Sri Lanka, scoring 58, 31 and 35 in the 2-0 series win. The team management has a tough choice to make between them for the vital Test. Shreyas Iyer, who has enjoyed a dream run at home, and Virat Kohli will bat at 4 and 5. Former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped after the South Africa series, is out of contention following a hamstring injury suffered last week.

India will return to England to face England in the one-off Test from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston. The last Test of the five-match series was suspended due to Covid last year with India, under Kohli, 2-1 up. He stepped down as skipper after the Test series loss to South Africa. Rohit Sharma will lead in the final Test.

In other notable changes to the squad, Shubman Gill stays but Mayank Agarwal has been dropped. Agarwal opened with Rohit Sharma in the two Tests against Sri Lanka, scoring 33, 4 and 22. The India team management had also moved on from the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma after the South Africa tour. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami with Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur for support. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are the specialist spinners.

