Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Pain I took playing for Pakistan': Akhtar reveals what he 'had to resort to'; stunned fans pay tribute to former pacer
cricket

'Pain I took playing for Pakistan': Akhtar reveals what he 'had to resort to'; stunned fans pay tribute to former pacer

Shoaib Akhtar represented Pakistan in 224 international matches (46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is).
Shoaib Akhtar.(Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar has widely been regarded as one of the fiercest bowlers in the history of international cricket. Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket (161 kp/h against New Zealand, 2002), and represented Pakistan in 224 international matches (46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is).

Fondly remembered as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, Akhtar bowled at higher speeds with alarming consistency across formats. However, all of it came at a huge cost and Akhtar, on Saturday, laid it bare on his official social media profile.

“The pain i took for playing for Pakistan. But I'd do it all over again if given another chance. Since there's a two month delay in my operation, this is what i had to resort to,” Akhtar wrote on his official social media profile as he shared a video.

Watch:

RELATED STORIES

Akhtar took 178 wickets in Tests, 247 in ODIs and 19 in the shortest format of the game. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2011 – however, even 10 years after he played his last game, the knee issues continue to trouble Akhtar.

As he posted the video on his profiles, the fans thanked him for his contribution to Pakistan and world cricket.

“Thank you sir shoaib for doing so much for pakistan . Whole nation is indebted to you,” a user wrote on Facebook. An Indian fan wrote, “Lots of wishes shoaib bhai..get well soon...ad bro its not that u played for pakistan...u r also our hero...whole world loves u....u r beyond the nations.”

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shoaib akhtar
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP