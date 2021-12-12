'Pain I took playing for Pakistan': Akhtar reveals what he 'had to resort to'; stunned fans pay tribute to former pacer

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar has widely been regarded as one of the fiercest bowlers in the history of international cricket. Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket (161 kp/h against New Zealand, 2002), and represented Pakistan in 224 international matches (46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is).

Fondly remembered as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, Akhtar bowled at higher speeds with alarming consistency across formats. However, all of it came at a huge cost and Akhtar, on Saturday, laid it bare on his official social media profile.

“The pain i took for playing for Pakistan. But I'd do it all over again if given another chance. Since there's a two month delay in my operation, this is what i had to resort to,” Akhtar wrote on his official social media profile as he shared a video.

Akhtar took 178 wickets in Tests, 247 in ODIs and 19 in the shortest format of the game. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2011 – however, even 10 years after he played his last game, the knee issues continue to trouble Akhtar.

As he posted the video on his profiles, the fans thanked him for his contribution to Pakistan and world cricket.

“Thank you sir shoaib for doing so much for pakistan . Whole nation is indebted to you,” a user wrote on Facebook. An Indian fan wrote, “Lots of wishes shoaib bhai..get well soon...ad bro its not that u played for pakistan...u r also our hero...whole world loves u....u r beyond the nations.”

