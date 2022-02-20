‘People say I copy Shikhar Dhawan’: Sajid Khan denies copying India batter, says ‘fined twice for this in first-class’

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan, who is part of the 16-member squad for the upcoming Tests against Australia, opened on popular Shikhar Dhawan-esque celebration, which the bowler often does after scalping a wicket.

The off-spinner stated his celebration is not inspired by the India batter, claiming he has been doing it since his school days. Sajid also confirmed that he has also been penalised for the gesture while playing first-class cricket.

Also Read | ‘Players should be protected’: Harbhajan urges BCCI after Saha's expose; RP Singh asks ‘who this so called journalist’

“Everyone has their own style and people say that I copy Shikhar Dhawan’s celebration. I have been doing this celebration since school cricket. Just to bring this under your notice that I have been fined twice for this celebration in first-class cricket,” Sajid told media persons ahead of the Australia Tests.

“Now everyone is appreciating this celebration,” the 28-year-old added.

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan, who is part of the 16-member squad for the upcoming Tests against Australia, opened on popular Shikhar Dhawan-esque celebration, which the bowler often does after scalping a wicket.

The off-spinner stated his celebration is not inspired by the India batter, adding he has been doing it since his school days. Sajid also confirmed that he has also been penalised for the gesture while playing first-class cricket.

“Everyone has their own style and people say that I copy Shikhar Dhawan’s celebration. I have been doing this celebration since school cricket. Just to bring this under your notice that I have been fined twice for this celebration in first-class cricket,” Sajid told media persons ahead of the Australia Tests.

“Now everyone is appreciating this celebration,” the 28-year-old added.

|#+|

Sajid, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe last year, has so far played four matches in which he has picked 18 wickets.

This will be Australia's first to Pakistan in 24 years, where they are scheduled to play three Tests and the same number of ODIs and one T20I. As per reports, the Australian cricketers will complete their isolation in their own country and will land in Islamabad on February 27 on a chartered flight.

Upon reaching the Aussies will be required to stay on a one-day room isolation, following which they will be allowed to train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the venue where the first Test will be played from March 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON