Pakistan can't pull out of T20 World Cup because 'time for strike has passed': ‘When iron is not, that’s when you…'

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif reckons that it is too late now for Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to pull out of the T20 World Cup. Last week, Naqvi said that Pakistan would withdraw from the 20-team tournament if the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, asks them to. His comments came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Bangladesh would be replaced by Scotland in the upcoming mega event, following the former's refusal to travel to India due to security concerns. Pakistan defeated Australia in the first T20I on Thursday. (AP)

The back-and-forth between the ICC and the BCB lasted almost 20 days. However, ICC saw no security threat to the Bangladesh team in India following an independent assessment, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did not budge from their stance, and in the end, the world body took the tough call of showing the team the door and bringing in Scotland as a replacement in Group C.

Following this development, the PCB jumped into the mix, saying it is deliberating its participation in the T20 World Cup. Naqvi met Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week, and it was decided that the final call would be taken on either Friday, January 30 or Monday, February 2.

However, Latif believes that the PCB missed the chance to strike when the iron was hot; hence, the time has passed to withdraw from the T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

“The time for a strike has passed,” Latif said on the YouTube channel CaughtBehind.

“Every decision has a timing. When the iron is hot, that’s when you strike. That time was last week during the ICC meeting," he added.

‘Can refuse to play against India’ Latif, who had earlier urged the PCB to withdraw from the T20 World Cup, came up with another solution, saying Pakistan can refuse to play matches against India, even if it's the final.

Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, and both rivals are slated to face off on February 15 in Colombo. The two teams squared off three times last year in the Asia Cup, including the final and on all three occasions, India came out on top. However, there was plenty of drama off the field, starting with no handshakes at either the toss or after the conclusion of the game.

“If the government says we won’t play against India, the ICC will have to accept it. If they don’t, that’s where the real confrontation begins," he said.

When asked what would happen if India and Pakistan got to play in the final, Latif replied, “nahi khelenge’ (we won’t play).

According to the T20 World Cup schedule, Pakistan are set to play the opening match against the Netherlands on February 7. The squad for the 20-team tournament has already been announced, with Salman Ali Agha set to lead the team.