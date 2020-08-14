‘Pakistan captain accepted they didn’t know about bowl-out’: Irfan Pathan recalls 2007 T20 World Cup match

cricket

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 07:53 IST

When talking about the game between India and Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup, the mind directly goes to the nail-biting final in which MS Dhoni-led India picked the win by 5 runs. But the two teams had also competed against each other in a group stage match that had gone to a bowl-out. Before the arrival of Super Over, a bowl-out was the method to decide a match that ended in a tie.

In the group stage match, India scored 141/9 with the help of Robin Uthappa’s fifty. Pakistan got off to a poor start in the chase, losing quick wickets, but eventually managed to push the game to a tie.

In the bowl-out that ensued, all three Indian players - Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa managed to hit the stumps. But the three Pakistan players - Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat, and Shahid Afridi missed the stumps, and India won the game.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan recalled the thrilling encounter and said that the Pakistan team was not prepared for a bowl out.

“Pakistan’s captain accepted it in one of the press conferences that they didn’t know about the bowl-out,” Pathan said in Star Sports’ special episode of Cricket Connected chat show named ‘Watch Along of the 2007 ICC World T20 between India and Pakistan’.

“When the time for bowl-out arrived, they were not sure if they should be taking full run-ups or a half run-ups. On the other hand, we came in prepared for the bow-out and the result was quite evident,” Pathan further said.

“There was no competition between the two teams. When the regulation match was going on, there was a fierce competition between both the teams, and it was a close affair. But during the bowl-out, there was no competition,” he signed off.