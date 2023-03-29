Pakistan expected to play ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh: Report

Pakistan could play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. India are the hosts for the marquee tournament but political tensions between both the countries could see Pakistan opting out of playing in the country. The report further states that the discussions over the possibility of the same are ongoing, with hybrid model for Asia Cup also being looked at as a solution.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan are the hosts for this year's continental tournament but India might play their matches at a neutral venue. In addition, if India and Pakistan reach the final of the tournament, the title clash could also be played outside the host country – Pakistan in this case.

Also read: Steve Smith's colossal remark on 'captaining' MS Dhoni in IPL: 'Didn't look like he was...'

The last time Pakistan played in India was in 2016 when the country hosted the T20 World Cup; both teams also faced off in a group game in Kolkata.

The concerns began when ACC chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled later this year and the tournament will be moved out of Pakistan. Following the change in PCB administration last year, Najam Sethi – the new PCB chairman – stated that he would require support from other member nations to successfully host the continental tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's important to see how other members (of ACC) look at our stance on Asia Cup. What they think is important, but in the end we must realise how much clout the BCCI with its financial power carries in world cricket,” said Sethi at a press conference earlier this month.

Following the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Dubai, it was reported that India might play their Asia Cup matches away from Pakistan.

Interestingly, Sethi had also said in the same press conference that if Pakistan team goes to India (for the 50-over World Cup), it would expect the highest standards of security for the players and also easy access for the Pakistani media and fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON