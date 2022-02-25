'I can't forget that moment': Pakistan's emerging pacer recalls 'dream come true' meeting with MS Dhoni at T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan revived their cricketing rivalry after long during the T20 World Cup last year. Playing their first international game in over two years, Pakistan broke their barren run against India and won their maiden World Cup match against the Men in Blue. Pakistan inflicted a drubbing on Virat Kohli's team, beating them by 10 wickets. While for fans it was a chance to witness India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry, for players, it was an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the greats of Indian cricket.

The image of Virat Kohli hugging Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan’s win went viral, but another moment that surprisingly did not garner half the attention, took place between MS Dhoni and an emerging Pakistan fast bowler. Dhoni was serving as Team India’s mentor during the T20 World Cup and he was often seen sharing his wisdom and knowledge with players from other countries. And it was just the opportunity young Shahnawaz Dahani was waiting for.

"It will take a lot of time for me to explain the level of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meeting him was a dream come true and I can't forget that moment. His words were quite beneficial as he told me about life, how to live life, respecting the elders. He told that there will be bad and good days in cricket but you have to embrace it and stay dedicated to the game you love the most," Dahani told Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani, 23, has played two T20Is for Pakistan and currently representing Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League. Dahani has grown up idolising New Zealand great Shane Bond but his current dream is to meet England’s Jofra Archer.

"I used to follow New Zealand's Shane Bond and wanted to become a pacer with fast speed just like him but after his retirement, I started to follow England's Jofra Archer and my wish is to meet him soon," Dahani said.