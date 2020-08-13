e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pakistan slumps to 126-5 vs England in rain-hit 2nd Test

Pakistan slumps to 126-5 vs England in rain-hit 2nd Test

Dom Sibley was the first to offer Abid a life when he shelled a simple chance off Stuart Broad with the batsman on one, before Rory Burns did likewise off Chris Woakes after he had added another 20 runs.

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:23 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
SOUTHAMPTON
England's Chris Woakes, left, and teammates appeal for the wicket of Pakistan's Fawad Alam, second left, during the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)
England's Chris Woakes, left, and teammates appeal for the wicket of Pakistan's Fawad Alam, second left, during the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)(AP)
         

Pakistan slumped to 126-5 before a third stoppage for rain led to an end to play on the first day of the second test against England at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. Abid Ali struck 60 — after being dropped twice early in his 111-ball innings — and was comfortably Pakistan’s top scorer on a tough day for the tourists in changing weather.

Jimmy Anderson was retained for the match, despite struggling in England’s three-wicket win in the first test in Manchester last week, and the paceman repaid that faith by removing Shan Masood (1) in the third over and captain Azhar Ali (20) after lunch. It gave England’s record wicket-taker figures of 2-35 and he is up to 592 in tests.

After the toss — won by Pakistan — was made under sunny skies, Pakistan began batting in overcast conditions and a shower brought up an early lunch. More rain came midway through the second session, which the tourists finished on 85-2.

And only about an hour was possible after tea, when Pakistan lost three wickets — including Abid, who edged recalled seamer Sam Curran to Rory Burns at second slip. Burns had been the second slip fielder to drop Abid before lunch, the right-handed opener having already been given a life on 0 by Dom Sibley’s drop diving to his left at third slip.

As with Burns, Sibley made amends by taking a smart catch low down to remove Asad Shafiq (5) to give Stuart Broad his first wicket.

That brought Fawad Alam to the crease for his first test innings in 11 years after being recalled — and it last four balls, when the left-hander was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes for a duck. A not-out decision was given but England reviewed and Hawk-Eye showed the ball was hitting the top of middle stump.

Babar Azam was 25 not out when bad light eventually led to stumps being called. Mohammad Rizwan was on 4.

Pakistan trails 1-0 in the three-match series. Another victory for England will clinch a first test series against Pakistan in 10 years, and a second series of this pandemic-affected summer having already beaten the West Indies.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In