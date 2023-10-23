News / Cricket / Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
Live

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

Oct 23, 2023 01:35 PM IST
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in the Match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
Afghanistan squad -
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 23, 2023 01:35 PM IST
    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

  • Oct 23, 2023 01:04 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Details
    Match 22 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 between Pakistan and Afghanistan to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

