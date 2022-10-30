Pakistan vs Netherlands Live score, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam and Co. fighting for survival at Perth

Pakistan vs Netherlands live cricket score and updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Eager to end their winless run at the grandest stages of them all, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will meet the Netherlands in match No.29 of the ICC World T20 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Group 2 strugglers Netherlands and Pakistan have failed to open their respective accounts in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Babar-led Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe following their heartbreaking defeat to arch-rivals Team India at Melbourne. The Netherlands on the other hand were crushed by Bangladesh in their Super 12 opener at Hobart. The Netherlands are heading to match No.29 of the T20 World Cup after being outplayed by Pakistan's traditional rivals India at Sydney. With Pakistan's qualification chances hanging by a thread, the Green Army will have to win all three of their remaining fixtures to stay alive in the showpiece event.