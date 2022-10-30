Pakistan vs Netherlands Live score, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam and Co. fighting for survival at Perth
Pakistan vs Netherlands live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2022 today's match: Follow Live score and updates of match No.29 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium.
Pakistan vs Netherlands live cricket score and updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Eager to end their winless run at the grandest stages of them all, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will meet the Netherlands in match No.29 of the ICC World T20 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Group 2 strugglers Netherlands and Pakistan have failed to open their respective accounts in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Babar-led Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe following their heartbreaking defeat to arch-rivals Team India at Melbourne. The Netherlands on the other hand were crushed by Bangladesh in their Super 12 opener at Hobart. The Netherlands are heading to match No.29 of the T20 World Cup after being outplayed by Pakistan's traditional rivals India at Sydney. With Pakistan's qualification chances hanging by a thread, the Green Army will have to win all three of their remaining fixtures to stay alive in the showpiece event.
Oct 30, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Focus on Shaheen Afridi
The focus will surely be on Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is yet to pick a single wicket at the ongoing World Cup.
He is yet to catch his old rhythm, since returning from the knee injury and a lot of questions have been raised regarding his fitness.
Oct 30, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup live updates: A quick look at the two squads!
Netherlands squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.
Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali.
Oct 30, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Welcome to our live coverage of match No.29 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between Pakistan and Netherlands from the Perth Stadium.