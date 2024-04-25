Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan squad -
Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
New Zealand squad -
Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Tim Seifert, Tom Blundell, Ben Sears, Benjamin Lister, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke, Zakary Foulkes...Read More
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Blundell(WK), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(C), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam(C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details
4th T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and New Zealand to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.