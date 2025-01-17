Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: 1st Test (Day 1) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 10:00 AM
Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025
Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and West Indies to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.