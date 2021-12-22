Pakistan's Shadab Khan picks Team India star in response to 'most difficult batsman to bowl'

Indian cricket has a vast talent pool to choose from, explaining the team's strong bench strength across all formats of the game. Talking about Indian batters, they have a knack for enduring even the most obscure spin bowler with most of them growing up playing in spin-friendly conditions.

Indians are usually considered as excellent players of spin bowling and when Pakistan tweaker Shadab Khan was asked about the most difficult batsman to bowl, he didn't hesitate to take Rohit Sharma's name. Widely regarded as one of the most skillful batters in contemporary cricket, Rohit has over 15,000 international runs to his name including three ODI double hundreds.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, Shadab interacted with his fans and answered questions tossed at him. When a fan asked him about the most difficult batsman he had bowled to, Shadab picked the name of Rohit. His other choice was Australia's David Warner.

Warner recently had a splendid T20 World Cup outing with Australia where he scored 289 runs from seven matches and in the final against New Zealand, he notched up 53 to help his side clinch its maiden T20 title. His return to form and second-most runs in the mega-event also earned the southpaw the Player of the Tournament medallion.

Shadab was also a part of the Pakistan squad that reached the semi-final of the T20 showpiece event in the UAE and Oman. The Babar-Azam-led side started their campaign by registering a historic win over arch-rivals India and their run was halted by Australia in the final-four stage. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade hammered three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Afridi as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets to book a place in the final.

During the Q&A session, Shadab also recalled the heartbreak and said that losing the T20 World Cup semi-final was a sad moment of his life this year. Talking about the most memorable moment of his career, Shadab singled out the 2017 Champions Trophy win, PSL 2018 title triumph, and the much-talked India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash.

A fan also asked why Shadab becomes "rude" on the field, "especially with juniors, and in the PSL". In response, Shadab said he "never" acted rudely and the juniors are like his brothers.