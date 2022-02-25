'Pant has big range but Azam can hit longer': Former Pakistan captain makes big claim after 23-year-old's PSL exploits

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Azam is now making his name again with his exploits in the PSL and the former Pakistan captain also drew the wicketkeeper-batter's comparison with India's Rishabh Pant.
Azam Khan; Rishabh Pant.(PSL/PTI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pakistan's Azam Khan, son of the country's legendary wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, is making his mark in the Pakistan Super League this year. Representing Islamabad United, the 23-year-old has scored 256 runs in 10 innings at a commendable strike rate of 141.43 while batting largely in the middle-order.

Azam made his international debut for Pakistan last year in England but had failed to make a mark. While he had limited batting opportunity in his first T20I, Azam was dismissed on 1 in the second game against England. In his third T20I appearance for Pakistan -- which also remains his last international appearance for the side so far -- Azam didn't get to bat.

However, Azam is now making his name again with his exploits in the PSL and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also drew the wicketkeeper-batter's comparison with India's Rishabh Pant. Replying to a fan's query on how he sees both batters, Butt said that Azam Khan can hit at longer distance than the Indian wicketkeeper.

“Both are big hitters. Pant has a big range but Azam Khan can hit longer. Azam has amazing strength and power. He just needs to put some muscle on, get into shape. But again, he hits the ball hard and can send the ball to long-distance,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

“Both are very talented. Rishabh Pant has hit hundreds in Test matches as well, so he's definitely more experienced and has played more. Azam is yet to make a mark at the international level.”

Rishabh Pant is one of the mainstays in the Indian team across all three formats of the game. The 24-year-old is currently rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka but will return to the side for the two Tests against the side. The Test series begins on March 4. 

