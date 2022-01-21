'Not yet, but maybe one day': Pietersen names his choice for Virat Kohli's successor as Test captain

Virat Kohli's sudden departure from Test leadership has got the race to bag the captain's role wide open. The 33-year-old Kohli, who had already relinquished the skipper role in T20Is earlier and was succeeded by Rohit Sharma as captain in ODIs, led the Indian team for the final time in the longest format of the game in the series against South Africa, which ended with a 2-1 defeat.

Speculation has been rife over Kohli's successor in the leadership role and a few names have been thrown into the mix. Many have touted Rohit – who has already been named India's limited-overs captain -- as the next Test skipper. But a few have also backed KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to don the captaincy hat.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has also spoken about the shift in power, saying that India are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a leader. He singled out Pant as a bright prospect but named Rohit as his choice for the role. Apart from leading India, Rohit, 34 has got the experience of leading his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to consistent success.

"I've always loved 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma. He's a fabulous player, every time he's batting I've got to watch. His captaincy is great for the Mumbai Indians too. So he's probably next in line," Pietersen said.

"You are spoilt for choice... But Pant not yet, maybe one day... But when you have got Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul you have got some mighty cricketers," he added.

The Ashes winner in 2005, 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, Pietersen also backed head coach Rahul Dravid to steer India through the transition phase, given the fact that the former NCA foreman has unearthed many stars.

"I love Rahul Dravid. I'm looking forward to his progress with the national side. He has done wonders for the youngsters.... So I'm looking forward to seeing him progress with the senior players," Pietersen further said.

India are currently involved in the three-match ODI series in South Africa, which will be followed by a multi-format rubber against West Indies at home.