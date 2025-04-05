Lucknow [India], : After leading his side to a well-earned victory against Mumbai Indians , Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant praised the team's all-round performance, with special mention to Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, and young Digvesh Singh Rathi in Lucknow. Pant praises Marsh, Shardul and Rathi after clinical win against Mumbai Indians

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant acknowledged that the team is gradually finding the right rhythm and adapting to the conditions on offer.

"One thing is sure is that the wicket is playing really well and we need to figure out what's working for us and what is not. Very simple. Before we wanted a different kind of wicket, but whatever was offered to us we will take it and play," Pant said, highlighting the team's flexibility in approach.

Mitchell Marsh provided the early impetus with a blistering knock of 60 off 31 deliveries, striking nine boundaries and two sixes. Alongside Aiden Markram, he stitched a powerful opening stand of 76 runs, setting the tone for the chase.

"When a player like Mitch [Mitchell] Marsh gives us a start like that, it gives time to the middle-order. That's the idea, we want to play according to the situation, the kind of start we got it put us in a good state," Pant noted.

Despite the opposition's resistance, Pant lauded his team for staying composed under pressure.

"Mentally, it was tough for all of us. They were not losing too many wickets, kudos to them, but we held our nerve and finished it off," he added.

Shardul Thakur, entrusted with the crucial 19th over, conceded just 7 runs and played a key role in closing out the game.

"He is amazing for us, now I can say that he has been an amazing pick. We need to back him," Pant said, expressing confidence in the experienced all-rounder.

Youngster Digvesh Singh Rathi continued to impress, returning with economical figures of 1/21 and earning the Player of the Match award.

Pant was full of praise for the rising star, saying, "He is one of our leading bowlers, the way he is holding his nerve and good to see a youngster perform like that."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.