Pant's dismissal 'not the reason' behind India's loss: Gavaskar points out major flaw that led to Johannesburg defeat

Team India faced a 7-wicket defeat in the second Test of the series against South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday. Proteas captain Dean Elgar produced a scintillating performance with the bat in the 240-run chase, as he remained unbeaten on 96 to steer South Africa to a series-equalling victory at the Wanderers.

India endured a rare below-par bowling performance on a rain-hit Day 4, and their batting struggles across both innings of the Test proved detrimental to their defeat. While the South Africans remained on top for most of the second Test, the dismissal of Rishabh Pant has drawn particular criticism due to its situational context.

Pant, having arrived at the crease after the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, went for a biggie over covers on his third delivery and was caught behind. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter's shot-selection was criticised by former and current cricketers including India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. However, the former Indian captain also insisted that it was not the sole reason behind India's loss.

“Let's not go about the dismissal. We shouldn't be making it as if it was the only reason that India lost. I think that other batsmen didn't make the contribution that they should have. So, I think you could make a point that if India had scored 300 runs in both the innings, it would've been different,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports' post-match show.

“Whatever you might say about that particular shot, it was not pretty to watch for sure, but it was not the reason that India lost. India should have scored more runs, batting first they had a pretty decent start but they weren't able to capitalise on it and get to 280-300.”

Gavaskar further noted that the partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane – which fetched 111 runs for the third wicket – could've been more dangerous if the duo had stayed longer at the crease.

“And even in the second innings, in the Pujara-Rahane partnership, if they had a little more of a partnership, who knows? They could've had set up a bigger challenge for the South Africans,” said Gavaskar.

