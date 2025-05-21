Parth Jindal tells BCCI 'it is my request that tomorrow's game be moved' after Mumbai rain threatens to eliminate DC

One spot. Two contenders. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings having qualified for the IPL 2025 Playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are now vying for the fourth vacant slot. The equation, however, is not so simple. Tuesday's contest between MI and DC may be a virtual knockout, but the mathematics paints a different picture. If MI win, their place in the top four is sealed and DC are eliminated. But if DC win, the fourth position will still remain vacant, with the results of the remaining matches then determining both teams' fate. Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal has requested the BCCI(AFP)

To add more twist to the tale, there is the Mumbai weather. With the city being issued a yellow alert for Wednesday evening, a washout cannot be ruled out. If that happens, the two points will be split between DC and MI. With both teams left with a match each against the Punjab Kings, a couple of scenarios can unfold. If MI loses to PBKS, they would still be at 15 – given tonight's game is a washout – even a win for the Capitals – which will take them to 15 points too – won't guarantee them a place in the Playoffs. They are behind MI in terms of NRR, so the Capitals won't be out of the woods.

With rain threat looming large on DC, ESPNCricinfo has reported that owner Parth Jindal has written to the BCCI, urging them to move the contest out of Mumbai. Jindal cited the precedent set by the IPL's decision to move the May 23 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow due to adverse weather in Bengaluru. He emphasised that applying the same logic would ensure fairness and consistency.

Here's what Parth Jindal wrote

"The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out," he wrote. "Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow's game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers," an e-mail accessed by the website states.

Jindal's appeal follows KKR CEO Venky Mysore's frustration over the late adoption of a rule granting 120 extra minutes for rain-disrupted matches. Mysore pointed out that earlier implementation could have saved KKR’s playoff hopes. Introduced after the tournament’s resumption, the rule might have rescued their May 17 match against RCB, which was abandoned due to rain.