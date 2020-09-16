Pat Cummins’ fast off-spinner knocks over Jonny Bairstow, leaves centurion speechless - WATCH VIDEO

cricket

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins on Wednesday bowled a delivery that ‘spun’ a mile to hit the top of England opener Jonny Bairstow’s off stump during the series-deciding third ODI at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Bairstow was going all guns blazing when Cummins produced a special delivery to halt his progress. Bairstow was batting on 112 when Cummins rolled his fingers to completely bamboozle the England right-hander. It was the first delivery of the 41st over, the ball pitched outside off stump and spun back sharply to sneak through the gap between Bairstow’s bat and pad. (England vs Australia 3rd ODI score)

I often see people on this app forget that Pat Cummins is the best bowler in the world. pic.twitter.com/6u8E0LkPzF — 𝑻𝒂𝒌𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒒 (@LouisvileIip) September 16, 2020

The England wicket-keeper batsman was left speechless by the Cummins delivery.

That Cummins delivery however should take nothing away from the innings that Baristow played. He counter-attacked superbly after Mitchell Starc rocked England two early wickets.

Bairstow’s tenth century in 83 matches at this level came from 116 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.

From 96-4, Bairstow and Billings (57) put on 114 runs for the fifth wicket to bring England right back into the match — just as they did in the first ODI on Friday when sharing a stand of 113 in defeat.

Bairstow reached his 10th ODI century before some lusty hits by Chris Woakes (53 off 39 balls) lifted the hosts to 302-7, leaving Australia needing a record run chase at the Manchester venue. Fifty-three runs came from the last five overs.

The series is tied at 1-1.

England is looking to preserve its five-year unbeaten record in bilateral ODI series, and finish its international summer — during which all of its games have been played without fans — unbeaten in all formats against the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

It is Australia’s final match of its white-ball tour, with the team having already lost the Twenty20 series 2-1.