Pat Cummins ties the knot with longtime partner Becky Boston, congratulatory messages flow for Australia Test captain

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announced on his social media handles on Monday that he has got married to his longtime partner Becky Boston. The ceremony reportedly took place at the Chateau Du Soleil, a French-inspired destination in Byron Bay, in the presence of their family and friends, on July 29.

Cummins was congratulated by his Australia teammates and fellow cricketers as well as the teams that he plays for. The couple have a baby boy named Albon Boston Cummins, who was born in February 2020.

Cummins got congratulatory messages from fellow cricketers(Instagram)

Congratulations Pat 💍 — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) August 1, 2022

Congratulations @patcummins30 Wish you two all the love and happiness. ✨ — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 1, 2022

Cummins last played for Australia in their two-match Test series in Australa, which ended in a 1-1 draw. He took two wickets in the series and scored 47 runs. He has captain of the Australian Test team since November 2021, becoming the first fast bowler to lead the team in its history. He led Australia to a 4-0 win in the Ashes in what was his first assignment as Test captain.

Australia are now gearing up for a busy home season this year with Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, England and South Africa all set to tour the country. They also host the T20 World Cup, which they had won last year in the UAE.

