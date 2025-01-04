Pathan rues not playing under Rohit Sharma, gets epic one-liner in return from IND captain: 'Tab main chhota baccha...'

Rohit Sharma has shunned all the rumours about his retirement after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and made it clear that he is not going anywhere. Speculations were rife before the SCG Test that Rohit might be playing his final match with the fifth Test, but the Indian skipper was not included in the XI, which ignited the fire as many speculated it to be the end of the road for him in Test cricket. However, on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Rohit gave an interview to the broadcasters, and he revealed that it was his decision not to play the match as he didn't want too many out-of-form players in the XI. The swashbuckling batter has been going through a rough and scored just 31 runs in three matches this series at an average of 6.20, having faced 110 balls. India's Rohit Sharma has shut rumours of his retirement.(AFP)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was accompanied by Jatin Sapru during Rohit's on-field interview at Lunch break, heaped praise on the Indian skipper for his selfless nature and for putting the team ahead of himself.

Pathan even said it was unfortunate that he didn't get the chance to play under Rohit's captaincy during his playing career.

"Rohit, I am actually proud of you. I have seen you as a young boy player here, playing since 2007. The way you have shown selflessness and put the team in the front. In ODIs, showing the aggression, leading by example and then expect the same from your players. India is lucky to have a captain like you who has always set the right example. I feel I'm very unfortunate that I didn't get the chance to play under your captaincy. I have played with you but not played under your captaincy," Pathan said during Rohit's interview on Star Sports.

Rohit had a witty response to Pathan's massive praise.

"Tabhi mai chhota baccha tha naa (I was a kid back then)," Rohit replied.

‘Let them earn it’: Rohit Sharma's big statement

Pathan also asked Rohit who has the potential to lead India in Test cricket after Jasprit Bumrah in the future.

"It's is very tough to talk about it at this stage, there are some players but firstly, I want them to understand the importance of Test cricket. I know the responsibility should be given but one should earn it. Let them play some hard-fought cricket for the next few years, let them earn it. Be it me, Bumrah or former captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni we all earned the captaincy, we never got anything on the plate," Rohit said.